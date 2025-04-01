A Ukrainian was detained in Poland — he is suspected of spying for Russia

In Poland, employees of the Internal Security Agency detained a 47-year-old Ukrainian man — he is suspected of spying for Russia.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs Jacek Dobrzynski.

A Ukrainian suspect was detained in the Masovian Voivodeship. According to the investigation, the man was supposed to spy on military facilities in Poland on behalf of Russian special services.

The prosecutorʼs office opened an investigation and charged the man with participating in Russian intelligence activities against Poland. The Warsaw District Court arrested him for three months. The man himself explained that he did this because of "ideological ties with Russia".

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 44 people have been detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage or sabotage for Russia or Belarus. Among them are Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, and Poles.

