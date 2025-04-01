The government has expanded the payment of UAH 1 million under the “Contract 18-24”. Who will be able to receive the funds

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the payment of a one-time cash reward under the "Contract 18-24." Now young servicemen will be able to receive it not only from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also from the State Border Service and the National Guard.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Also, a one-time cash reward of one million hryvnias will be paid to private, sergeant, and foreman military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations, and special forces law enforcement agencies who:

under 25 years of age were accepted or called up for service during martial law (from February 24, 2022);

served in combat conditions for at least six months;

took direct part in hostilities in temporarily occupied territories, in the "gray zone" or on the territory of the aggressor state.

In addition, the government has changed the approach to defining positions — the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will independently approve the list of full-time positions for military personnel aged 18-25 who sign a contract.

Medical examinations, including the procedure for examination by a psychiatrist, have also been simplified.

What does the "Contract 18-24" program entail?

On February 11, Ukraine officially launched a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. The main conditions: demobilization after a year of service, the opportunity to earn up to 2 million hryvnias per year.

For the contract, you can receive one million hryvnias — 200 thousand immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during the service. Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly cash allowance of up to 120 thousand hryvnias. There will also be additional payments for combat missions.

Such volunteers will also be offered a 0% mortgage, free university education, permission to travel abroad after a year of service, and other social guarantees. You can read more about the terms here and here.

Citizens aged 18 to 24 who sign a contract can only hold combat positions.

