Ukraine received €3.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility program

Ukraine received the third tranche under the Ukraine Facility program — €3.5 billion.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The tranche was allocated because Ukraine fulfilled the necessary conditions and reforms stipulated in the plan to receive the money. The money is provided in the form of grants and loans.

The funds will go to support macro-financial stability and the functioning of the state in the period 2024-2027. In total, €19.6 billion has already been allocated under this program.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine, designed for four years. It was agreed by EU leaders on February 1, 2024. Ukraine will receive the money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

