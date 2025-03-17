Ukraine will receive €3.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility program

The Council of the European Union has approved the second tranche of €3.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility. This money will support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine in the period 2024-2027.

This was reported to the EU Council.

The third tranche was approved because Ukraine fulfilled the necessary conditions and reforms stipulated in the plan to receive the money. The money is provided in the form of grants and loans.

The reforms include increasing the use of renewable energy, strengthening the autonomy of the energy regulator, and simplifying border crossing procedures in line with EU standards. Ukraine has also adopted a strategy for the development of agriculture and rural areas, including the demining of agricultural land.

The previous tranche was approved in December 2024.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine, designed for four years. It was agreed by EU leaders on February 1, 2024. Ukraine will receive the money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

