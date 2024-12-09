Ukraine will receive €4.1 billion under the Ukraine Facility program

The Council of the European Union approved the second tranche in the amount of €4.1 billion under the Ukraine Facility program. This money will go to support the restoration, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine in the period 2024-2027.

This is stated in the press release.

The Council of the EU approved the second tranche because Ukraine fulfilled the necessary conditions and reforms provided for in the plan in order to receive the money. Money is provided in the form of grants and loans.

The reforms concern the fight against corruption and money laundering, changes to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, the business environment, energy, ecological transition and environmental protection.

Earlier, Ukraine received about €12 billion under the Ukraine Facility program.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial aid to Ukraine, designed for four years. EU leaders agreed on it on February 1, 2024. Ukraine will receive money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

