Finland to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP

Finland will increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029 to protect itself from possible Russian aggression.

This was stated by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

"This is part of Finlandʼs contribution to Europe taking greater responsibility for its own defense," Stubb noted.

In addition, Finland will prepare to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. The Finnish Defense Forces and specialized agencies have carefully assessed the situation and recognized that withdrawal from the Convention is necessary. The Russian-Finnish border stretches for more than 1,300 km — more than half of NATOʼs eastern flank.

"As a NATO member, we are mindful of our obligations to our allies. With these decisions, we are strengthening the security of Finland and the Finnish people in the future," said Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

In March 2025, four countries — Poland and the Baltic states — announced their desire to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. They attributed this to threats from Russia and Belarus.

In early March 2025, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a new EU defense plan. It envisages mobilizing €800 billion to strengthen the blocʼs military capabilities. Now, European countries must increase defense spending — Finland, the United Kingdom, and Germany have already reported this.

