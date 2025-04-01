SBU detained men suspected of preparing terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained two men on suspicion of organizing terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. They are called agents of Russian curators who ordered them to carry out at least two explosions in the city.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case materials, the targets of the defendants were a pickup truck of a mobile fire group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, under which they wanted to plant explosives and detonate it using a phone attached to it, as well as the central entrance to the TRC building in the Nikopolsky district.

The SBU counterintelligence detained both men as they prepared the explosives and conducted further reconnaissance near the first “target”, a pickup truck of a mobile fire team. At the scene, they found 3 kg of explosives with a detonator and metal nuts hidden in a plastic canister.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were local residents, one of whom already had a criminal record for theft. They came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers while searching for “easy” money in Telegram channels.

The SBU investigators informed the men of suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In December 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an official chatbot "Burn the FSBeshnik" so that Ukrainian citizens could report when Russian agents were trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.

