Sweden reported its largest aid package to Ukraine — $1.6 billion

Sweden has reported a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 16 billion Swedish kronor (about $1.6 billion). This is the largest package Sweden has ever provided.

This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson, Reuters reports.

The largest part of the package — 9.2 billion kronor — will go to military equipment, which Sweden will purchase under the leadership of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration.

Johnson later clarified that the package included support for Ukraineʼs air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and naval capabilities.

Sweden previously announced that it plans to significantly increase its support for Ukraine. In particular, in 2025, it decided to allocate more money to support Ukraine — 40 billion kronor (almost $4 billion) instead of the previously planned 25 billion. These funds will go to help Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression.

Sweden recently reported “the largest rearmament plan since the Cold War” and increased aid to Ukraine.

Sweden is not the first country to increase defense spending since the Russian invasion. In particular, on March 21, the German parliamentʼs upper house supported a plan for billions of euros in defense and infrastructure investments in the country, totaling up to a trillion euros.

And in early March, EU leaders at a summit in Brussels supported initiatives to increase defense spending. Among the approved initiatives are loans to EU countries for €150 billion for defense investments.

