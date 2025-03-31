News

Sweden reported its largest aid package to Ukraine — $1.6 billion

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

Sweden has reported a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 16 billion Swedish kronor (about $1.6 billion). This is the largest package Sweden has ever provided.

This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson, Reuters reports.

The largest part of the package — 9.2 billion kronor — will go to military equipment, which Sweden will purchase under the leadership of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration.

Johnson later clarified that the package included support for Ukraineʼs air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and naval capabilities.

Sweden previously announced that it plans to significantly increase its support for Ukraine. In particular, in 2025, it decided to allocate more money to support Ukraine — 40 billion kronor (almost $4 billion) instead of the previously planned 25 billion. These funds will go to help Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.