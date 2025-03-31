The Netherlands will allocate €500 million for the development of drones for Ukraine

The Netherlands has announced that it will allocate €500 million for a major drone development project for Ukraine. This is part of a €2 billion package to support Ukraine until 2025.

This is stated on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

"It was important to announce that we are providing Ukraine with €2 billion in accelerated support, which includes a €500 million drone project. These drones will be of great importance on the battlefield and will literally save lives," said Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

The Minister noted that this support will help strengthen Ukraineʼs position on the front lines and at the negotiating table.

The Netherlands has consistently supported Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. In June 2024, the Netherlands allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, together with Denmark, contributed €400 million to a fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, and provided much other assistance.

