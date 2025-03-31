Trump plans to impose new tariffs on all countries

The US President Donald Trump has said that the reciprocal tariffs he is set to announce on April 2 will apply to all countries.
He made the announcement to reporters aboard Air Force One, Reuters reports.
Trump has promised to unveil a massive tariff plan on April 2, which he called "Liberation Day".
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett previously said the administration would focus on tariffs on the 10-15 countries with the worst trade imbalances, although he did not name them.
Trump said he would impose a set of reciprocal tariffs against countries that impose tariffs on US exports, promising to match those countriesʼ tariffs.
- After taking office, Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, raised tariffs on goods from China to 20 percent, and imposed 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, countries he accused of facilitating drug smuggling into the United States.
- China responded with mirror tariffs on March 4, and Mexico and Canada promised to respond the same day. On March 12, the EU announced tariffs on metals, whiskey, and products from the United States. On the same day, Canada imposed new tariffs on American goods.
- A new round of US tariffs is scheduled for April 2. Trump has repeatedly called this day "Liberation Day" for the US economy. It is currently unknown what tariffs are planned to be imposed.
