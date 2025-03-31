Trump plans to impose new tariffs on all countries

The US President Donald Trump has said that the reciprocal tariffs he is set to announce on April 2 will apply to all countries.

He made the announcement to reporters aboard Air Force One, Reuters reports.

Trump has promised to unveil a massive tariff plan on April 2, which he called "Liberation Day".

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett previously said the administration would focus on tariffs on the 10-15 countries with the worst trade imbalances, although he did not name them.

Trump said he would impose a set of reciprocal tariffs against countries that impose tariffs on US exports, promising to match those countriesʼ tariffs.

