The most massive shelling of Kropyvnytskyi on March 20. A man with 90% burns on his body died in the hospital

A man died in Kropyvnytskyi after receiving 90% burns during Russian shelling. The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych did not specify which shelling caused the manʼs injuries. Presumably, itʼs about March 20 — for Kropyvnytskyi, the attacks that night were the most massive during the Great War.

At that time, a man was reported to be in critical condition with burns to 90% of his body. Doctors fought for his life, but he died from his injuries. There were also reports of nine other victims, including four children.

Then the Russian attack damaged peaceful residential buildings, including the private sector and high-rise buildings in several areas. “Ukrzaliznytsia” reported that the railway infrastructure of the region was damaged.

