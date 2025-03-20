Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 drones — for Kropyvnytskyi, the strikes that night were the most massive

On the night of March 20, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 171 Shahed attack drones and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 enemy UAVs. Another 63 simulator drones were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation launched drones from various types of Russian destinations: Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

That night, air defense was operating in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Consequences of the attack

The Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Donetsk regions suffered from the enemy attack.

The Regional Military Administration reported that as for Kropyvnytskyi, this nightʼs attack was the most massive. There were no victims, but 8 injured people are known, including a child, the State Emergency Service specified. The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych told Suspilne that three citizens were hospitalized. Among them is a person in serious condition with 90% burns to the body surface.



Psychologists provided assistance to 25 people. The attack damaged peaceful residential buildings, including the private sector and high-rise buildings in several areas.

A mobile invincibility point has also been deployed. After the attack, all relevant services worked on the spot. The State Emergency Service alone involved 65 specialists and 15 units of equipment.

