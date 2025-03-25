The Ukrainian Parliament adopted the draft law on the establishment of a postal bank as a basis

On March 25, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading draft law No. 13018d. It provides, in particular, for the establishment of a postal bank based on “Ukrposhta”.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the MP from the “Voice” party.

The document was voted for by 269 MPs. It envisages the creation of financial inclusion banks, which will operate on the basis of a special limited banking license. They are designed to serve people without sustainable access to relevant services.

These are residents of sparsely populated, hard-to-reach areas, as well as combat zones and representatives of socially vulnerable groups, the explanatory note to the bill states. Not only Ukrainian citizens, but also microenterprises can become clients of financial inclusion banks.

In January 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the shares of the First Investment Bank, previously owned by Russian oligarchs, to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development. According to the plan, they will be given to “Ukrposhta”, which will launch the financial institution.

"We are preparing to deploy a network of such a bank throughout the country as quickly as possible so that the words ʼbanking inclusionʼ become a reality in 100% of settlements — even where there is no connection, as well as for people with special needs and veterans who will be able to use such services at home," wrote Ihor Smilyansky, CEO of the postal operator.

In July 2023, the state acquired 88.89% of the shares of First Investment Bank JSC, which belonged to Russian oligarch Yevgeny Giner, who is close to Putin.

After his re-election in 2021, “Ukrposhta” CEO Ihor Smilyansky said that among his plans is the launch of a postal bank, which within five years will be among the top five banks in Ukraine by the number of clients and will save the state over 10 billion hryvnias in 4 years.

