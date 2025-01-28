A postal bank will be created in Ukraine. Hereʼs what it will do

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred shares of the First Investment Bank, previously owned by Russian oligarchs, to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development. They will then be given to Ukrposhta.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In this way, a postal bank will appear in Ukraine, through which people will be able to receive assistance, social benefits, and order goods and medicines.

"With this decision, the state will save up to 5 billion hryvnias over the next 3-4 years. We will direct the funds to finance priority budget items," Shmyhal added.

In July 2023, the state acquired 88.89% of the shares of First Investment Bank JSC, which belonged to Russian oligarch Yevgeny Giner, who is close to Putin.

After his re-election in 2021, Ukrposhta General Director Ihor Smilyanskyy said that among his plans is the launch of a postal bank, which within five years will be among the top five banks in Ukraine by the number of clients and will save the state over 10 billion hryvnias in 4 years.

