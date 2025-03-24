The 3rd Assault Brigade created its own UAVs regiment

The third separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will create its own UAVs regiment.

This is stated on page 3 of the Assault Brigade.

The UAV regiment consists of pilots, engineers and IT specialists, sappers, mechanics and electricians. Fighters who attack, scout, improve or ensure uninterrupted work on the front line.

The brigade noted that the new unit will have experienced commanders, high-quality support, and training.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade is a volunteer unit created in the first days of the full-scale invasion on the initiative of the first commander of the “Azov” Regiment Andriy Biletsky. Its core was veterans of the “Azov” Separate Special Forces Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine and representatives of the “Azov” Movement.

The unit was first expanded into the Separate Special Forces Regiment “Azov” within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then reformed into the Special Operations Forces “Azov” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In January 2023, the unit became part of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and expanded to a brigade.

On March 14, 2025, it was announced that the Third Separate Assault Brigade would become the Third Army Corps, with Andriy Biletsky as commander.

The President of Ukraine signed a decree on the UAV Forces on February 6, 2024. And on June 10, Vadym Sukharevsky was appointed commander of the UAV Forces. The creation of a new branch of the military took place against the backdrop of increased use of drones in the war with Russia. Ukraine has also focused on the production of drones.

