The Third Separate Assault Brigade now became the Third Army Corps

The Third Separate Assault Brigade has now become the Third Army Corps, with Andriy Biletskyi as its commander.

He said this in a video message.

The main priorities of the corps are combat training, a professional sergeant corps, work with management, planning, and technology. Biletsky emphasized that the plan is to change the principles of this war and thereby change the course of the war in favor of Ukraine.

"For three years, we have gained unique experience in fierce battles, conducted successful counterattacks, and become the most effective in the use of drones on the front line. We have introduced technologies, changed the approach to personnel training, and created the best recruiting in the country. We have launched our own FPV and GBMS schools. We have created large-scale cultural and educational projects. It is time to broaden our horizons," he summed up.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade is a volunteer unit created in the first days of the full-scale invasion at the initiative of Andriy Biletsky, the first commander of the “Azov” Regiment. Its core was formed by veterans of the “Azov” Separate Special Forces Detachment of the National Guard of Ukraine and representatives of the “Azov” Movement. First, the detachment was expanded to the “Azov” Separate Special Forces Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then reformed into the “Azov” Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In January 2023, the unit became part of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and expanded to a brigade.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.