Vadym Sukharevsky was appointed commander of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Hero of Ukraine Vadym Sukharevsky was appointed commander of the UAV Forces.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The forces of unmanned systems (UAV, drones) are a new type of military, which should increase the number of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, streamline their use in battles and entry into units and, in general, bring the Armed Forces to a new level.

Vadym Sukharevsky with the call sign "Borsuk" has been the commander of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade since 2022, and before that he was the chief of the 35th marine infantry brigade, the commander of the 503rd marine battalion.

Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky.

On February 10, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Sukharevsky as the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky — he was responsible for unmanned systems and the development of the use of drones.