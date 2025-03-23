The Russians massively attacked Ukraine with strike drones. Consequences of the attack

On the night of March 23, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine. Air defenses shot down 97 of the 147 Russian drones, and another 25 were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

That night, the Russians used a larger number of attack drones — at least 122 units. There were 25 imitation drones, respectively. Targets were shot down in the south, north, west, and center of Ukraine.

The attack affected the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

Three people, including a father and his five-year-old child, were killed in a nighttime attack in Kyiv. Another 10 people were injured.

