Massive attack on Kyiv. There are victims, including a child

Since the evening of March 22, Russian forces have launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv. The strikes have resulted in deaths, including a father and his five-year-old child, and injuries.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

There are currently 10 known victims of the attack, the youngest being 11 months old.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The airstrike lasted for more than five hours. Drone debris fell in several areas of the capital.

In the Dniprovskyi district, drone debris fell on the upper floors of a high-rise building — a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. Several other houses and a catering establishment were damaged.

A fire broke out on the 20th floor of a high-rise building in the Podilskyi district, and it was also extinguished. One of the downed drones fell in an industrial zone.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell in a non-residential area. The fire was burning in an office and warehouse building with an area of 2,000 m², and a metal container also caught fire.

In the Desnyanskyi district, debris fell in a forest park strip.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone debris fell in a residential area, damaging cars.

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region in a night attack — they suffered minor injuries from shrapnel and acute stress reactions. Private homes and cars were damaged in the region, and a fire at a company was extinguished in the Brovary district.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.

