Pope must relearn how to speak after oxygen therapy

Pope Francis is regaining his strength but must "relearn to speak" after oxygen therapy.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez said this.

"Pope is feeling very well, but the powerful oxygen is drying everything out. He needs to relearn how to speak, but his general physical condition is the same as before," he said.

The day before, on March 20, it became known that the pontiffʼs health had improved and he no longer required artificial ventilation at night.

He said he did not know whether the pontiff would resign before Easter, which is April 20. But Fernandez does not believe that the Pope will not resign now.

"He may come back, but the doctors want to be 100% sure. The time he has left, he wants to dedicate entirely to others, not to himself," Fernandez said.

Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14 with a “complicated clinical situation”. The Vatican later reported that the pontiff had developed pneumonia in both lungs. He received a blood transfusion after tests revealed anemia.

On March 2, it was reported that Pope Francisʼ health had stabilized, but he remains hospitalized. Vatican officials assured that he "remains cheerful and in good spirits".

The Vatican is breaking a centuries-old taboo by revealing the Popeʼs health. Talk about his "earthly health" is equated with profanity.

