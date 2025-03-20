News

Pope on the mend — no longer needs artificial ventilation at night

Anastasiia Mohylevets
Pope Francisʼ health has improved and he no longer requires artificial ventilation at night.

This was reported by the press service of the Holy See.

In addition, the pontiff requires less high-flow oxygen therapy during the day. Motor and respiratory physiotherapy are also making progress, his representatives say.

Doctors say the Popeʼs lung infections have been brought under control, though not completely eliminated. Clinical test results are within normal limits, there is no fever. Vatican says that Pope Francis is receiving treatment, praying and doing "some work".

Since the pontiffʼs condition has stabilized, the next update on his health will not be until next week.

