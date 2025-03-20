Pope on the mend — no longer needs artificial ventilation at night

Pope Francisʼ health has improved and he no longer requires artificial ventilation at night.

This was reported by the press service of the Holy See.

In addition, the pontiff requires less high-flow oxygen therapy during the day. Motor and respiratory physiotherapy are also making progress, his representatives say.

Doctors say the Popeʼs lung infections have been brought under control, though not completely eliminated. Clinical test results are within normal limits, there is no fever. Vatican says that Pope Francis is receiving treatment, praying and doing "some work".

Since the pontiffʼs condition has stabilized, the next update on his health will not be until next week.

Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14 with a “complicated clinical situation”. The Vatican later reported that the pontiff had developed pneumonia in both lungs. He received a blood transfusion after tests revealed anemia.

On March 2, it was reported that Pope Francisʼ health had stabilized, but he remains hospitalized. Vatican officials assured that he "remains cheerful and in good spirits".

The Vatican is breaking a centuries-old taboo by revealing the Popeʼs health. Talk about his "earthly health" is equated with profanity.

