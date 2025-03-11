The Popeʼs condition is improving, but he remains in the hospital for now

Pope Francisʼ condition is gradually improving, as shown by blood tests and a good response to drug therapy.

This was reported by the Vatican press service.

However, in the coming days, the pontiff will be in the hospital — doctors will monitor his condition. At the same time, he will continue to receive medication.

Yesterday, March 10, the Pope was able to do his spiritual exercises. During the day, he alternated between prayer and rest. His night passed peacefully.

Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14 with a "complicated clinical situation". The Vatican later announced that the pontiff had developed pneumonia in both lungs. He recently received a blood transfusion after tests revealed anemia.

On March 2, it was reported that Pope Francisʼ health had stabilized, but he remains hospitalized. Vatican officials assured that he "remains cheerful and in good spirits".

The Vatican is breaking a centuries-old taboo by revealing the Popeʼs health. Talk about his "earthly health" is equated with profanity.

