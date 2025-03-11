News

The Popeʼs condition is improving, but he remains in the hospital for now

Oleksandra Opanasenko
Pope Francisʼ condition is gradually improving, as shown by blood tests and a good response to drug therapy.

This was reported by the Vatican press service.

However, in the coming days, the pontiff will be in the hospital — doctors will monitor his condition. At the same time, he will continue to receive medication.

Yesterday, March 10, the Pope was able to do his spiritual exercises. During the day, he alternated between prayer and rest. His night passed peacefully.

