A survey on attitudes towards military service was launched in the “Army+” application

A new survey has been launched in the Army+ application. Thanks to it, the Main Crisis Response Directorate (MCRD) wants to learn about the attitude of defenders towards military service.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Through 16 questions, MCRD plans to identify the main problems of servicemen and priority issues that need to be addressed. The survey will last three weeks. All answers are completely anonymous.

"Today, an important survey was launched, in which I urge you to participate, as it will directly influence reforms. This is a great opportunity to highlight the problem and begin to systematically correct it," said the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

In total, since the beginning of the work of "Army+" in the application, 11 surveys have been conducted, which collected more than 200 thousand answers. On average, about 20 thousand users respond to the questions raised in the application. The most popular was the survey on the development of the servicemenʼs support program "Pluses". Almost 45 thousand servicemen took part in it.

The “Army+” application was presented in August 2024. It was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. It provides a personal identification function ("Army ID") and a reporting system (electronic reports).

