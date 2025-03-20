European Commission Vice-President rejects idea of the EU special representative for peace talks in Ukraine

The European Unionʼs High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has rejected the idea of appointing a special representative to represent the bloc in peace talks in Ukraine.

Politico reports this, citing sources among European diplomats.

At a closed meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, Kaja Kallas said that improving relations with Kyiv is within her competence, and nominating a new figure would not be useful.

The idea of introducing an EU special representative and negotiating team to strengthen European influence in the peace talks was put forward by Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He was supported by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

Such proposals were made in February, after the US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Washington was considering negotiations to end the war without the participation of the Europeans. The same was said by Trumpʼs special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. According to him, Europe will not physically sit at the negotiating table between Russia and Ukraine, but its interests will be taken into account.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva supported the idea of a special representative from the EU and called on Europe to decide on him as soon as possible.

