Finnish President: EU should have a special representative for Ukraine to play a significant role in peacemaking processes

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is convinced that the European Union needs a special representative for Ukraine to have significant weight in any peacemaking process.

This is reported by Reuters.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Alexander Stubb said that the European Union should do “something similar to what they did in Kosovo.” The EU had a special envoy for Kosovo, Martti Ahtisaari.

His opinion was also supported by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

"What we have been missing in Ukraine in recent years is one individual who is highly respected by everyone, who is counted on in Moscow, counted on in Kyiv, and who has support in Washington and European capitals, among the leaders of the Global South, who could have the authority to lead peace negotiations," he said.

The comments came after US Vice President JD Vance said Washington was considering talks to end the war without the Europeans. Trumpʼs special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said the same. According to him, Europe will not be physically at the negotiating table between Russia and Ukraine, but its interests will be taken into account.

Against this backdrop, French President Emmanuel Macron is calling a meeting of leaders of “major European countries” in Paris to discuss European security and the war in Ukraine. The leaders are expected to discuss U.S. efforts to exclude European leaders from peace talks and the position Europe should take on Ukraine’s future membership in NATO. The conversation will also touch on what security guarantees can be offered to Ukraine, either through NATO or through some European power.

