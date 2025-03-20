Russians tried to recruit a sixth-grader for sabotage in the Ternopil region

Russian agents tried to recruit a schoolboy from the Ternopil region to organize sabotage. The boy turned to the police.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutorʼs office.

A sixth-grade student approached the inspector of the educational officers sector of the Kremenets district police department and told him that an unknown contact had written to him on Telegram and offered to earn extra money by setting fire to critical infrastructure facilities and law enforcement buildings.

The teenager was sent a video demonstrating ways to make money and a link to a Telegram channel for registration.

The sixth-grader reported this to an educational security officer. Law enforcement officers spoke with the conscientious student and thanked him for his stance.

In recent months, sabotage by minors commissioned by Russian intelligence services has been a regular occurrence across Ukraine. One of the most recent cases was the explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk on March 11, where Russian agents detonated an explosive device along with two minors they had recruited. One teenager died, the other is in hospital with serious injuries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.