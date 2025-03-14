The European Union extended sanctions against Russia for another six months

The European Union (EU) has extended personal sanctions against Russia for another six months. They affect almost 2 400 people and companies and include asset freezes and travel bans.

This was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

However, at Hungaryʼs insistence, several people were removed from the sanctions lists, writes Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak. These are the former head of one of the largest mineral fertilizer producers, Eurochem Vladimir Rashevsky, the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov Gulbahor Ismailova, businessman Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor, and the Minister of Sports of Russia Mikhail Degtyarev.

The Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that Hungary demanded that Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman be removed from the EU sanctions list or face sanctions suspension. Luxembourg also supported the same position. However, the sanctions against him remained in force, while other people were removed from the list.

The sanctions against Russia consist of two frameworks, which are being extended at different times. One covers economic measures, and the other covers more than 2,400 people and companies, who are being banned from traveling and whose assets are being frozen.

In January, Budapest delayed extending economic sanctions that would freeze the assets of Moscowʼs central bank. The deal was reached after the European Commission agreed to include Hungary in talks to resume gas transit to the EU via Ukraine.

