Portugal changed its mind about replacing its F-16 fighters with more modern F-35s — because of Trump

Portugal has changed its mind about replacing its F-16 fighter jets with more modern F-35s. All because of the "unstable position" of the US President Donald Trump.

Politico writes about this.

During the conversation, journalists asked Portuguese Defense Minister Nuno Melo whether the country would buy the newer Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, as recommended by the Air Force. He replied: “We cannot ignore the geopolitical environment in our choices. The recent US position in the context of NATO should make us think about better options, because the predictability of our allies is a greater advantage that should be taken into account”.

Politico notes that this is one of the first cases where a potential arms deal has been canceled due to Trumpʼs policies. There are concerns that the US government could block access to software updates and spare parts needed to keep the F-35 fighter jets fully operational.

"The world has changed. And our ally can impose restrictions on use, maintenance, components and everything related to keeping the aircraft operational and used in all types of scenarios," said the Portuguese defense minister.

Melo also added that there are several aircraft options that need to be considered — "especially in the context of European production".

The US President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China shortly after taking office. He has also threatened tariffs on the European Union, which could lead to a major “trade war”.

Trump also wants to buy Greenland and has threatened to return the Panama Canal to US control. And after a dispute with the president of Ukraine, he stopped providing Kyiv with American military and intelligence assistance until Ukraine “agreed to negotiations”.

