Finland to provide Ukraine with €200 million aid package

Finland will provide Ukraine with a €200 million aid package. Its contents are traditionally not disclosed.

This was reported by the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

However, it is known that the new aid package will include artillery ammunition, as it is needed on the front.

"It is incredibly wonderful that there is broad political support and national unanimity in our country regarding assistance to Ukraine. It is also valuable that we have managed to combine support for Ukraine with strengthening internal security," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen.

Together with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Hakkänen signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between the countriesʼ defense administrations.

This will deepen defense cooperation between Ukraine and Finland. These areas include defense materials, information exchange, research and innovation, ammunition production, and defense industry projects in Finland and Ukraine.

At the end of February 2025, Finland launched a new support program for Ukraine, "New Ukraine", focused on orders from the Finnish defense-industrial complex.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.