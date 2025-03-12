The US National Intelligence Service confirmed the resumption of intelligence exchange with Ukraine

The United States has officially confirmed the lifting of the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

This was reported by the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

“At the direction of the President [Donald Trump], the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended,” she wrote.

At the same time, the State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of Defense Pawel Zalewski informed that Washingtonʼs military aid is once again coming to Ukraine through the hub in Jasionka. It is known that after the announcement of a pause in American support for Kyiv, deliveries through this logistics hub stopped.

On March 11, negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume assistance and intelligence sharing.

A ceasefire will be in place along the entire front line for 30 days, if Russia agrees. The US officials believe the US and Ukrainian sides have taken a "positive step", so there is hope that Russia will respond in kind.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.