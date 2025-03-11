News

The government has redistributed UAH 6.3 million for the repair of the buildings of “Okhmatdyt”

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
The Cabinet of Ministers has redistributed about UAH 6.3 million for the reconstruction of the National Childrenʼs Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt".

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about this at a government meeting.

According to him, these funds will be used for urgent emergency and conservation work in two buildings of the hospital.

The Prime Minister recalled that, according to the World Bank, the overall recovery needs in the medical sector for the next 10 years amount to $19.4 billion.

