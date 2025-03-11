The government has redistributed UAH 6.3 million for the repair of the buildings of “Okhmatdyt”

The Cabinet of Ministers has redistributed about UAH 6.3 million for the reconstruction of the National Childrenʼs Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt".

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about this at a government meeting.

According to him, these funds will be used for urgent emergency and conservation work in two buildings of the hospital.

The Prime Minister recalled that, according to the World Bank, the overall recovery needs in the medical sector for the next 10 years amount to $19.4 billion.

"Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged several others.

In November 2024, Ukrainian law enforcement officers declared suspicion against Russian Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash, who gave the order to fire on "Okhmatdyt".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.