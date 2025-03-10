Weapon permits have appeared in “Diia” — still in test mode

Weapon permits have appeared in "Diia" app. Now you can generate a permit document in the application in a few clicks, instead of carrying a paper version with you.

This was reported by "Diia" and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

To add a weapon permit to "Diia", you need to update the application and scroll through all your existing documents. Then click "Add document" and select "Weapon permit".

Just a few clicks and the document will appear in "Diia" if the weapon is registered in the Unified Weapons Registry.

When the permit is about to expire, "Diia" will remind you with a notification in the application. And then you can extend the validity of the document online, through the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — that is, without bureaucracy and queues.

The service is currently in test mode.

In June 2023, the Unified Weapons Registry began operating in Ukraine. It was created to strengthen control over the circulation of firearms in Ukraine and simplify the process of their registration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.