Weapon permits will soon appear in “Diia”

A new service, "Weapon Permit," will soon appear in the "Diia" application. It is expected to be launched in March, and the beta test is coming to an end.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

They plan to launch a comprehensive service. In "Diia" you will not only be able to apply for a permit to store, carry, or purchase a weapon, but also receive the appropriate document, which will be sufficient to present if necessary.

"You wonʼt need to carry any other permits with you. Just the document in the "Actions" and the QR code, as always," explained Fedorov.

Fedorov also announced new services and opportunities for veterans at "Diia":

survey to determine veteransʼ needs;

new targeted payments for various life needs of veterans.

The application plans to create a separate profile for male and female defenders.

"The application will automatically understand that a person is a veteran and will adapt the interface. This "Diia" profile will include all services for veterans. There will also be a separate tab with various opportunities: credit and grant programs, offers from the city, training, etc.," said Fedorov.