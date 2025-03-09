Romaniaʼs Central Election Commission (CEC) has rejected the candidacy of pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu for the presidential election.

This is reported by the Romanian media Digi24.

Now, Călin Gheorghescu has 24 hours to appeal the CECʼs decision to the Constitutional Court. The latter annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election in December 2024, so the entire electoral process is being held anew. The Constitutional Court will have 24 hours to consider Gheorghescuʼs complaint. That is, the CECʼs final decision should appear no later than Wednesday evening, March 12.

Georgescuʼs supporters gathered in front of the headquarters of the Central Election Commission and, following her decision, destroyed the barriers set up by law enforcement officers. The latter have already restored the fence.

Presidential elections in Romania

The first round of the presidential election in Romania was held on November 24, 2024. Far-right politician Calin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round. Lasconi beat the countryʼs incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu by just 2 700 votes.

Georgescuʼs leadership was unexpected, and he was accused of influencing the election through TikTok. Because of this, the European Commission even asked the platform to provide information on how the social network has reduced the risk of inauthentic or automated use of its service, as well as to list the risks arising from its recommended content system.

Romanian intelligence has found that the TikTok account bogpr, used by Romanian citizen Bogdan Pescir, participated in financing Georgescuʼs campaign. He made payments totaling $381,000 between October 24 and November 24 to users of TikTok accounts that participated in Georgescuʼs promotion.

Romaniaʼs Constitutional Court on December 6 annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election.

Georgescuʼs arrest

Călin Georgescu was arrested on February 26. He was charged with inciting anti-constitutional activity, spreading false information, creating a fascist organization, glorifying people accused of genocide and war crimes, and creating an anti-Semitic community. He was released after the charges were filed and is under judicial supervision.

A total of 18 people have been arrested in Romania in connection with the case of pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu. Before that, Romanian security forces conducted 50 searches of people associated with him. According to the prosecutorʼs office, the searches took place in the homes of 27 people and in the offices of four companies. The security forces found weapons, ammunition, 25 kg of gold bars and cash (over $3.3 million, 700 thousand lei, €43 thousand, 13 thousand dirhams and 21 thousand Serbian dinars).

