18 people arrested in Romania in former presidential candidate Georgescu case

In Romania, 18 people have been arrested in the case of former pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu.

This was reported by the Romanian service of Radio Liberty.

The prosecutorʼs office requested the arrest of 21 people, but three of them will be arrested in absentia. These are Georgescuʼs associate Horacio Potra, his son Dorian, and his brother Alexander. According to G4Media, Horacio Potra is likely in Dubai.

On February 26, Romanian security forces conducted 50 searches of people linked to Georgescu. According to the prosecutorʼs office, the searches took place in the homes of 27 people and the offices of four companies. The forces found weapons, ammunition, 25 kilograms of gold bars and cash (over $3.3 million, 700 000 lei, €43 000, 13 000 dirhams and 21 000 Serbian dinars).

Călin Georgescu himself was detained on February 26. He was accused of inciting anti-constitutional activity, spreading false information, creating a fascist organization, glorifying people accused of genocide and war crimes, and creating an anti-Semitic community.

After the charges were brought, he was released under judicial supervision. He was banned from leaving the country and from posting on social media.

Presidential elections in Romania

The first round of the presidential election in Romania was held on November 24, 2024. Far-right politician Calin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round. Lasconi beat the countryʼs incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu by just 2 700 votes.

Georgescuʼs leadership was unexpected, and he was accused of influencing the election through TikTok. Because of this, the European Commission even asked the platform to provide information on how the social network has reduced the risk of inauthentic or automated use of its service, as well as to list the risks arising from its recommended content system.

Romanian intelligence has found that the TikTok account bogpr, used by Romanian citizen Bogdan Pescir, participated in financing Georgescuʼs campaign. He made payments totaling $381 000 between October 24 and November 24 to users of TikTok accounts that participated in Georgescuʼs promotion.

Romaniaʼs Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election on December 6. A new vote will be held in the spring of 2025.

