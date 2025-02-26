Disinformation and propaganda. Why was former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu detained?

Former Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu has been placed under judicial supervision by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office for 60 days.

This was reported by the Romanian publication AGERPRES, citing sources in the court.

Georgescu is being prosecuted under six articles. These include incitement to anti-constitutional activity, reporting false information, regular fake statements, creating a fascist organization, glorifying people accused of genocide and war crimes, publicly promoting fascist, racist or xenophobic ideas, and creating an anti-Semitic community.

According to media reports, the politician will be released home, but he will be subject to a number of prohibitions.

On the morning of February 26, investigators conducted raids in Sibiu, Mureș, Timiș, Ilfov and Cluj counties in connection with the above-mentioned facts, as well as with the financing of the election campaign. Georgescu was subsequently detained by traffic police officers and taken to the prosecutorʼs office for questioning. According to Digi24, his bodyguard Marin Burcea was also detained.

The new person under investigation is the partner of Georgescuʼs bodyguard. According to the investigation, she has close ties to high-ranking officials in Moscow. Publications were found on her pages that indicate her pro-Russian views. During the searches, weapons, ammunition and large sums of money were found, including €900 000.

Presidential elections in Romania

The first round of the presidential election in Romania was held on November 24, 2024. Far-right politician Calin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round. Lasconi beat the countryʼs incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu by just 2 700 votes.

Georgescuʼs leadership was unexpected, and he was accused of influencing the election through TikTok. Because of this, the European Commission even asked the platform to provide information on how the social network has reduced the risk of inauthentic or automated use of its service, as well as to list the risks arising from its recommended content system.

Romanian intelligence has found that the TikTok account bogpr, used by Romanian citizen Bogdan Pescir, participated in financing Georgescuʼs campaign. He made payments totaling $381 000 between October 24 and November 24 to users of TikTok accounts that participated in Georgescuʼs promotion.

Romaniaʼs Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election on December 6. A new vote will be held in the spring of 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.