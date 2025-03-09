The death toll from the missile strike on March 5 has increased in Kryvyi Rih

The death toll from the missile strike on March 5 in Kryvyi Rih has increased. A 53-year-old man died in the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Doctors fought for his life for several days. But the injuries were too severe. Now the number of victims has reached 6. There were also reports of 32 injured.

Russian forces fired a missile at the city on the evening of March 5. They hit a five-story hotel, causing a fire and destroying the stairwell. At the time, volunteers, including foreigners, were living there. They were members of a humanitarian organization from Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom. They survived because they managed to get out of their rooms.

