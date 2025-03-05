Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. There are casualties. People may be trapped under the rubble (UPD)

On the evening of March 5, the Russian forces fired missiles at civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. One person was killed and several others were injured as a result of the shelling.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.
2 people were killed in the attack and 7 others were injured.
The State Emergency Service reports that a Russian missile hit a five-story hotel — a fire broke out there. The stairwell was destroyed, people may be under the rubble. Rescuers saved 14 people — they are being taken out from the 3rd and 4th floors of the hotel.
The consequences of the shelling are still being determined. Rescuers are working at the scene.
- At 21:59, the Air Force reported the movement of a high-speed target towards Kryvyi Rih.
