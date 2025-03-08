Attack on Dobropillia. 11 people killed, almost 50 injured

The number of casualties from the Russian strike on Dobropillia, Donetsk region, has increased. It is now known that 11 people have died and 47 have been injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Seven children are among the injured. Seven people are currently hospitalized in Dobropillia, three in more serious condition were evacuated to Dnipro.

The impact destroyed and damaged at least eight five-story buildings, a shopping mall, shopping pavilions, and 30 cars. Some buildings burned down almost completely.

The elimination of the consequences of the shelling is ongoing. The exact damage is still being determined.

Russian troops struck Dobropillia on the evening of March 7 with “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, “Tornado-S” multiple launch rocket systems, and “Geran-2” drones.

A mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and a forced one in frontline communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the regionʼs cities and villages, causing injuries and deaths every day.

