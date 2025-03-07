Russians shelled Dobropillia in the Donetsk region — 5 people died

On the evening of March 7, Russian forces launched at least three strikes on the town of Dobropillia in the Donetsk region. There are casualties and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration Vadym Filashkin.

At least 5 people were killed and 15 others were injured. Filashkin did not specify what exactly the Russians used to attack the city.

The consequences of the Russian strike on Dobropilly. Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

Four high-rise buildings were previously damaged. The consequences of the shelling are being established — the necessary services and rescuers are working at the scene.

A mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and a forced one in frontline communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the regionʼs cities and villages, causing injuries and deaths every day.

