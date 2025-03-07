Maxar company has cut off Ukraineʼs access to its satellite images due to the US decision

The American company Maxar Technologies has cut off Ukraineʼs access to its satellite images due to a decision by the US government.

Maxar has contracts with the US government and dozens of other countries to provide them with satellite imagery and other geospatial data.

Among these programs is Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery, or GEGD. It provides access to commercial satellite imagery that was collected by the US government. The US has now temporarily suspended Ukrainian accounts in GEGD, at the request of the US government.

"We take our contractual obligations very seriously. There are no changes to how we support our other customers, their programs or contracts," Maxar Technologies said.

Ukrainian media, including the portal "Military", reported this morning that Maxar had stopped providing satellite data to Ukraine. The serviceʼs administration explained to several users that their accounts had been blocked "at administrative request".

In fact, Maxarʼs decision came after the US suspended arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. According to the administration of the US President Donald Trump, the suspension will remain in effect until the parties set a date for peace talks with Russia.

Ukraine used Maxar Technologies satellite imagery to obtain accurate data on the movements of Russian troops and the consequences of strikes on Russian military facilities.

