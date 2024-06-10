The Maxar satellite captured a damaged Russian Su-57 fighter jet that was attacked by the GUR drones

The damaged Russian Su-57 fighter of the fifth generation was spotted by the Maxar satellite.

The picture was published by the American publication The Warzone.

A high-quality image showing the traces of a Ukrainian strike on the latest Russian Su-57 fighter jet at the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region shows that the latest aircraft, worth between $35 million and $54 million, was damaged.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it was attacked by drones on June 7. The airfield is located 589 km from the front line, and the defeat of the Su-57 is the first case in history.

The GUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said on the air of the telethon that the airfield "Akhtubinsk" may have been hit by two of the latest Russian Su-57 fighters, and not one. He added that there is information about the dead and wounded soldiers of the Russian Federation, but the satellite image does not show major destruction.