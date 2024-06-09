GUR: Defense forces of Ukraine hit a Russian Su-57 fighter jet for the first time

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that on June 8, a multi-purpose Russian Su-57 fighter jet was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, located 589 km from the front line.

The damage is evidenced by satellite images of the aircraft parking at the airfield, which were published by the State Administration of Ukraine.

The pictures show that on June 7, the Su-57 was still standing intact, and already on the 8th, there were ruptures from the explosion and characteristic spots of fire caused by fire damage near it.

GUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said on the air of the telethon that two of the latest Russian Su-57 fighter jets, not just one, may have been hit at the Akhtubinsk airfield. He added that there is information about the dead and wounded soldiers of the Russian Federation.