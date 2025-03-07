The Government approved new members of the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new members of the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

At the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ivan Havrylyuk and Stanislav Haider were included in the Supervisory Board as representatives of the state.

Ivan Havrylyuk is the First Deputy Minister of Defense. The Ministry of Defense noted that he is a specialist in the field of military logistics who deeply understands the processes of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ivan Havrylyuk.

Stanislav Haider is a former Deputy Minister of Defense who was responsible for institutional development and has experience in the field of corruption prevention.

Stanislav Haider.

The department is convinced that their expertise will contribute to the effective and transparent work of the Defense Procurement Agency, which is a key tool for providing the Ukrainian army.