Murder of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany. Russian sentenced to life in prison

A 58-year-old Russian man has been sentenced to life in prison in Germany for the murder of two Ukrainian soldiers. A few weeks ago, the Russian admitted his guilt: "Now, sober, I deeply regret what happened."

This is reported by ntv.

He was found guilty of a particularly serious crime, so early release is almost impossible.

In April 2024, the suspect and two Ukrainian soldiers who were rehabilitating after being wounded in Murnau, Germany, were drinking together in a bar — they had not previously been close friends. They began arguing over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian man felt “infringed on his national pride” because of the dispute. He has lived in Germany since the early 1990s and is a “supporter of Russian nationalism.” The prosecution claims that he “unconditionally supports” Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

On the evening of April 27, 2024, two Ukrainians were found with stab wounds in a shopping mall in the German city of Murnau. It turned out that they were military personnel undergoing rehabilitation in Germany. One 36-year-old man died on the spot from his severe injuries, while the second, a 23-year-old victim, died in hospital that same evening.

The suspect was located and detained that same evening, he lived near the crime scene. He turned out to be a 57-year-old Russian citizen — he was arrested. The investigation did not rule out political motives for the crime.

