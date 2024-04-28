MFA: The Ukrainians killed in Germany are presumed to be military personnel undergoing rehabilitation

Two Ukrainians who were fatally stabbed in the German city of Murnau on April 27 are presumed to be military personnel undergoing rehabilitation in Germany.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The consuls are clarifying information about the units in which the dead Ukrainians may have served, and establishing contact with their relatives. A 57-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation is suspected of their murder — the investigation is ongoing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine keeps the situation under special control. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, instructed the Department of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General in Munich to keep the case under special control and to be in constant contact with the German law enforcement agencies of Germany, so that "the murderer was punished according to the full severity of the law."

What preceded

On the evening of April 27 , two Ukrainians were found with knife wounds in the territory of a shopping center in the German city of Murnau. A 36-year-old man died of severe injuries on the spot, the second, a 23-year-old victim, died in a nearby hospital the same evening.

The suspect was located and arrested the same evening, he lived not far from the scene of the crime. He turned out to be a 57-year-old Russian citizen — he was arrested. The police is investigating all the circumstances of the case, the investigation is ongoing.