Two Ukrainians were killed in Germany. A Russian citizen is suspected

The night before, two Ukrainians were found with stab wounds in the territory of a shopping center in the German city of Murnau. A 36-year-old man died of severe injuries on the spot, the second, 23-year-old victim died in a nearby hospital the same evening. The police found and detained the suspect. He turned out to be a 57-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the southern department of the police of Upper Bavaria.

The police received a report about two injured men at 5:20 p.m. By the time emergency services arrived, one of the men had already died from serious injuries. The second, despite the efforts of doctors, soon died in the nearest hospital.

The suspect was located and arrested the same evening, he lived not far from the scene of the crime. He turned out to be a 57-year-old citizen of Russia.

The criminal police started an investigation into the double murder. Currently, the exact course of events, prerequisites and motives of the crime are being established.

Today, the suspect will be remanded in custody, the prosecutorʼs office is asking for remand.