The number of deaths from a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih has increased

The death toll from the missile strike on March 5 in Kryvyi Rih has increased. A 60-year-old woman died in the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A total of 5 people are known to have died. Another 32 people were injured, with 22 still in the hospital.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Russian Forces fired a missile at the city on the evening of March 5. They hit a five-story hotel, causing a fire and destroying the stairwell. At the time, volunteers, including foreigners, were living there. They were members of a humanitarian organization from Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom. They survived because they managed to get out of their rooms.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.