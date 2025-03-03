Valerii Zaluzhnyi appointed Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization.

This is stated in the relevant presidential decree No. 151/2025.

The International Maritime Organization is an intergovernmental specialized agency of the United Nations. It combats trade discrimination, adopts rules and standards for maritime safety and the prevention of pollution from ships, and monitors freedom of navigation and the implementation of maritime conventions.

Zaluzhnyi will serve as Ukraineʼs representative to the International Maritime Organization and Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United Kingdom.

