Valerii Zaluzhnyi appointed Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization.
This is stated in the relevant presidential decree No. 151/2025.
The International Maritime Organization is an intergovernmental specialized agency of the United Nations. It combats trade discrimination, adopts rules and standards for maritime safety and the prevention of pollution from ships, and monitors freedom of navigation and the implementation of maritime conventions.
Zaluzhnyi will serve as Ukraineʼs representative to the International Maritime Organization and Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United Kingdom.
- In February 2024, Valerii Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Oleksandr Syrskyi was appointed Commander-in-Chief instead.
- In March of the same year, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the position of Ukraineʼs Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He officially began his duties as ambassador on July 11.
