Over 40 MPs received suspicions from the Anti-Corruption Bureau during the Great War

In 2016-2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) declared suspicions to 68 current and former MPs. Of these, 41 were already after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, in 2022-2024.

This was reported by NABU.

Most of the MPs were suspected of embezzlement, embezzlement, or taking possession of property through abuse of office, receiving bribes and abuse of power, declaring false information, and illicit enrichment.

At the same time, NABU does not indicate how many cases against MPs have reached court and how many convictions have already been passed.

In 2024, Ukraineʼs performance in Transparency International ʼs Corruption Perceptions Index deteriorated. All due to a formal approach to implementing many reforms or deliberate stalling in their implementation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.